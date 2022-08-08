Where is Clemson in the preseason coaches poll?

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll was released on Monday.

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes and Bulldogs collected five and six first-place votes, respectively. The Tigers did not get any first-place votes.

Texas is the only other team in the top 25 that got a first-place vote, nabbing one vote.

You can see the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll below:

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.