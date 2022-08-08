Where is Clemson in the preseason coaches poll?

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll was released on Monday.
Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.
The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes and Bulldogs collected five and six first-place votes, respectively. The Tigers did not get any first-place votes.
Texas is the only other team in the top 25 that got a first-place vote, nabbing one vote.
You can see the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll below:
|1
|Alabama
|0-0
|1634
|54
|NR
|—
|1/1
|2
|Ohio State
|0-0
|1564
|5
|NR
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|0-0
|1542
|6
|NR
|—
|3/3
|4
|Clemson
|0-0
|1356
|0
|NR
|—
|4/4
|5
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|1284
|0
|NR
|—
|5/5
|6
|Michigan
|0-0
|1232
|0
|NR
|—
|6/6
|7
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|1219
|0
|NR
|—
|7/7
|8
|Utah
|0-0
|1134
|0
|NR
|—
|8/8
|9
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|1027
|0
|NR
|—
|9/9
|10
|Baylor
|0-0
|891
|0
|NR
|—
|10/10
|11
|Oklahoma State
|0-0
|859
|0
|NR
|—
|11/11
|12
|Oregon
|0-0
|734
|0
|NR
|—
|12/12
|13
|NC State
|0-0
|726
|0
|NR
|—
|13/13
|14
|Michigan State
|0-0
|711
|0
|NR
|—
|14/14
|15
|Southern California
|0-0
|602
|0
|NR
|—
|15/15
|16
|Pittsburgh
|0-0
|450
|0
|NR
|—
|16/16
|17
|Miami
|0-0
|433
|0
|NR
|—
|17/17
|18
|Texas
|0-0
|383
|1
|NR
|—
|18/18
|19
|Wake Forest
|0-0
|381
|0
|NR
|—
|19/19
|20
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|369
|0
|NR
|—
|20/20
|21
|Kentucky
|0-0
|353
|0
|NR
|—
|21/21
|22
|Cincinnati
|0-0
|339
|0
|NR
|—
|22/22
|23
|Arkansas
|0-0
|334
|0
|NR
|—
|23/23
|24
|Mississippi
|0-0
|327
|0
|NR
|—
|24/24
|25
|Houston
|0-0
|257
|0
|NR
|—
|25/25