Football

Where is Clemson in the preseason coaches poll?

August 8, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll was released on Monday.

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes and Bulldogs collected five and six first-place votes, respectively. The Tigers did not get any first-place votes.

Texas is the only other team in the top 25 that got a first-place vote, nabbing one vote.

You can see the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll below:

1 Alabama 0-0 1634 54 NR 1/1
2 Ohio State 0-0 1564 5 NR 2/2
3 Georgia 0-0 1542 6 NR 3/3
4 Clemson 0-0 1356 0 NR 4/4
5 Notre Dame 0-0 1284 0 NR 5/5
6 Michigan 0-0 1232 0 NR 6/6
7 Texas A&M 0-0 1219 0 NR 7/7
8 Utah 0-0 1134 0 NR 8/8
9 Oklahoma 0-0 1027 0 NR 9/9
10 Baylor 0-0 891 0 NR 10/10
11 Oklahoma State 0-0 859 0 NR 11/11
12 Oregon 0-0 734 0 NR 12/12
13 NC State 0-0 726 0 NR 13/13
14 Michigan State 0-0 711 0 NR 14/14
15 Southern California 0-0 602 0 NR 15/15
16 Pittsburgh 0-0 450 0 NR 16/16
17 Miami 0-0 433 0 NR 17/17
18 Texas 0-0 383 1 NR 18/18
19 Wake Forest 0-0 381 0 NR 19/19
20 Wisconsin 0-0 369 0 NR 20/20
21 Kentucky 0-0 353 0 NR 21/21
22 Cincinnati 0-0 339 0 NR 22/22
23 Arkansas 0-0 334 0 NR 23/23
24 Mississippi 0-0 327 0 NR 24/24
25 Houston 0-0 257 0 NR 25/25
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

