Swinney: Klubnik 'the best we've seen him'

Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback signee is in a more confident place as he goes through his first preseason camp.

At least that’s what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sees out of Cade Klubnik, who enrolled early after signing with the Tigers in December. The former Westlake (Texas) High standout is going through his another installation phase after initially being introduced to the Tigers’ offense in the spring and summer.

“More knowledgeable,” Swinney said of Klubnik. “Third time to get the installation, and you can tell he’s obviously put in a ton of work on his own, which doesn’t surprise you. That’s just kind of how he’s wired. He’s just a football junkie type of guy. He’s a really good leader.”

While Swinney reiterated throughout the offseason that Uiagalelei is the Tigers’ starter heading into the season, the question is will it remain that way throughout the season? Uiagalelei’s struggles last season have been well-documented, and Klubnik, a consensus five-star recruit, immediately slid into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart when he arrived on campus in January, giving Uiagalelei some viable competition.

Uiagalelei has the obvious edge in experience having played in 23 games with 15 starts for the Tigers, and he’s far more familiar with quarterbacks coach-turned-coordinator Brandon Streeter’s offense entering his third year with the program. Clemson will hold its first scrimmage Saturday, which will give Swinney and his staff their first real chance during camp to evaluate the quarterbacks in a game-like setting.

But Swinney said he likes the natural progress Klubnik has made since the spring.

“It’s just slowed down a little bit for him,” Swinney said. “He knows right where to go with the ball. And when he makes mistakes, he can process it right away. He’s the best we’ve seen him, the best version of him. So he’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”

