Bad news for Wake Forest

Some news that could impact Wake Forest this season was released on Wednesday morning.

The leader of the Deacons is sidelined for an unknown period of time.

Wake Forest released the following statement.

“Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9 redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition. The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. ”

Sam Hartman goes into the 2022 season with 9,266 career passing yards, which ranks second in program history. He holds the program record with 72 career touchdown passes.

Clemson travels to Wake Forest on September 24.

