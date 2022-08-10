Swinney on a 'very noticeable' difference with Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei has drawn plenty of praise from Clemson’s coaches this offseason as he heads into the upcoming season looking to rebound from a disappointing first year as the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 2021.

Dabo Swinney had more positive things to say about Uiagalelei following Clemson’s practice Wednesday, noting that the junior has displayed improved speed during practice.

Uiagalelei is about 30 pounds lighter than he was at the end of last season and weighed in at 234 pounds when fall camp began last week.

“He’s been really good,” Clemson’s head coach said. “First of all, he’s faster. He’s made several plays with his feet that I don’t think he would have made last year. It’s been very noticeable.”

Uiagalelei finished 2021 credited with 133 carries for 368 yards and eight rushing touchdowns after toting the rock 28 times for 60 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 2020.

Following that impressive debut season as a freshman two years ago, when Uiagalelei threw for 781 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame, the former five-star prospect completed 55.6 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions a season ago.

Uiagalelei enters the 2022 campaign having completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 23 games (15 starts).

Swinney is pleased with what he’s seen in fall camp from the confident Uiagalelei, who has not only redefined his body composition but also his work ethic and accountability.

“He’s very confident and he really understands — high football IQ guy — he really understands where to go with the ball,” Swinney said. “But you can tell he’s worked really hard. He’s very conscientious of his fundamentals. He’s hard on himself, grades himself every day, and he’s been good.”