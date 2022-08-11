Up-and-coming OL reflects on 'first-class' experience at Clemson

An up-and-coming offensive tackle proposed from the Tar Heel State, who has recently started to see his recruitment pick up this spring and summer, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman High’s Ethan Calloway — a 6-foot-7, 300-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – camped at Clemson on June 11.

“It was first-class,” Calloway recently told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson camp experience. “I got to meet (offensive line) Coach (Thomas) Austin. It was amazing. He’s an amazing coach. Everything about it was really good. Learned a lot there and I was able to use everything I learned there at other camps and got even better.”

According to Calloway, Austin’s made everything a lot more simplistic, so it was a lot easier for him to comprehend the different techniques that he was teaching. He also said that Clemson’s offensive line coach taught him to block people that he wasn’t able to before.

“He was able to answer basically every question I had,” Calloway said.

Calloway appreciated the way Clemson’s staff coached because a lot of times at these camps, it’s used as a recruiting tool and there’s not a lot of coaching that takes place. He really appreciated that Clemson’s coaches were coaching, correcting and making sure that he gained something out of his experience.

In addition to Clemson, Calloway also camped at Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, South Carolina and Maryland. He also attended N.C. State’s invite-only Alpha Wolf Showcase on Friday, July 29 and made his way back to Virginia Tech that same weekend.

“It’s been amazing,” Calloway said of his experiences this summer. “I haven’t really had any chances to be close to colleges until this year. So, it’s been crazy. Especially with seeing colleges up close, being in Clemson’s facilities and everything, it’s been insane. Clemson is definitely one of the nicest places I’ve ever been.”

“I honestly can’t wait to be back at Clemson, even if it’s just for a game,” he added.

With that, Calloway is excited to see what interest and opportunities come his way once Sept. 1 rolls around. There’s also a level of excitement that comes with his upcoming junior season. After working with an offensive line trainer this summer, there’s a noticeable difference in his game. Calloway is ready to prove that he’s one of the most improved offensive linemen in his class.

“I would say I try to be aggressive,” Calloway said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I would argue that as an o-lineman, I’m more of a run-blocking kind of guy. I haven’t been playing for the longest — I’ve got two years under my belt, but I guess I’d describe myself as a run-blocking offensive lineman.”

Calloway has certainly focused on his pass protection this summer and in his personal opinion, he feels like he’s greatly improved ahead of his junior season.

