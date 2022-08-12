How did Watson, Lawrence, Etienne do in Friday's preseason game?

A trio of former Clemson stars took the same field on Friday night for an NFL preseason game.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns faced off against Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville.

In his Browns debut and first game action since the end of the 2020 season, Watson played three drives and went 1-of-5 passing for 7 yards.

Lawrence, meanwhile, completed 6 of 12 passes for 95 yards and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram early in the second quarter. The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick also rushed once for 11 yards.

As for Etienne, who saw game action for the first time since suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the Jaguars’ second preseason game last August, the 25th overall pick in last year’s draft rushed for 23 yards on nine carries — including an impressive 12-yard rush (see below) — and also caught a 10-yard pass from Lawrence.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

