Murphy staying levelheaded, not concerned with mock drafts entering ‘22

Myles Murphy doesn’t put much stock into what draft experts or analysts say about his game.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman recently included Murphy as the No. 3 player on his annual “College football Freaks” list. At the same time, just about every 2023 NFL mock draft has Murphy projected as a top-15 selection.

“Last year in a lot of mock drafts — my dad was telling me this — Travon Walker was not even mentioned in a lot of the first-round draft picks and he was No. 1 overall,” Murphy said following Friday’s practice at Jervey Meadows. “A lot of those mock drafts, they can be right, but most of them are incorrect and for the fans. It’s cool to know that my name is up there at the top, but no, I do not pay much attention to those mock drafts.”

“I just stay with myself, keep a straight head — I never get a big head,” he added. “I’m really just spending time with my teammates and loving them. That’s all I gotta do.”

Feldman also said that, according to Clemson coaches, Murphy is consistently clocked in the high 4.5s during the 40-yard dash. Murphy admitted Friday that he might even be faster than that time and he hasn’t tested himself in around three or four months.

“We’ll see during the combine or whatever,” he said.

A former top-5 national recruit who made an instant impact, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and earning a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021, Murphy enters 2022 credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups over 25 games (16 starts).

Murphy knows that there will be eyes on him this season.

There’s a sense that this season ahead is an important one, but he tries not to think about that too much. He’s trying to stay within who he is and focus on what he can control going forward without letting those outside distractions “flood the ship.”

— Photo by Dawson Powers // The Clemson Insider

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.