Peach State QB: Future Clemson offer would impact recruitment ‘in a big way’

This talented young signal-caller from the Peach State will be back in Tiger Town this fall.

Collins Hill High School (Suwanee, Ga.) quarterback TJ Wilcox – a 6-foot-2, 170-pound rising sophomore in the class of 2025 – camped at Clemson in June and intends to return for a game at Death Valley during the upcoming season.

“Coach (Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter) invited me back to a game,” Wilcox told The Clemson Insider recently, “so I plan to get back on campus to a game this fall.”

It will mark the fourth time on campus for Wilcox, who has worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in two consecutive summers and also made a visit to Clemson this past spring.

Wilcox is “really excited” to experience the gameday atmosphere at Death Valley, having been highly impressed by what he’s seen while watching the Tigers play in front of the home fans on TV.

“You can tell there is a lot of energy at their games just by watching on TV,” he said. “I really can’t wait to see what that energy feels like in person. I think Clemson’s gameday environment is on a different level. Everyone is so hype and there’s nothing I have seen like it.”

When he looks back on his camp visit this summer, Wilcox said what he really likes the most about Clemson “is the interaction with the coaches and how engaged they are.”

“They were very involved with the camp and gave feedback to help us get better,” he said. “They are very knowledgeable and want to grow you as a whole player to prepare you for life. One of my biggest highlights of the camp was the facility tour. They are building up a lot and there are so many things to support the players when they are not on the field.”

“But I also love when Coach Dabo was giving his speech about what it means being a football player is at Clemson University,” Wilcox added. “He has really high standards for his players and that’s good.”

Along with Clemson, schools that have shown early interest in Wilcox include ones like Oklahoma, Florida State, Notre Dame, Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Duke.

There’s a lot Wilcox feels he can bring to the table as a quarterback for a college football team in the future.

“I would describe myself as a strong passing QB,” he said. “I am very comfortable in the pocket, but I also have the ability to escape if needed. I feel like in the future I can bring my accuracy, my leadership and my drive to be my best. I am always working and training to be better and I want to push to make my teammates better as well. I also do really well with keeping calm during game situations, which helps me to make good decisions on the field.”

Wilcox would love to earn an offer from Clemson down the road and believes he’d be a great fit for the Tigers offensively, given his comfortability as a passer and the similar type of system he plays in at Collins Hill.

“I think I would fit into their offense really well,” he said. “My high school runs a similar offense, and I am comfortable in the passing game.

“If Clemson was to offer, I think it would impact my recruitment in a big way and have a positive effect. Clemson is a top school in the ACC, and they are always bringing in top players every year.”

