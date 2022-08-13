Receiver out for season

A Clemson receiver’s season is over before it began.

The injuries have been piling up at the position early in preseason camp. Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams have been limited or held out of practice all together in recent days, but the most significant injury to the group so far has been to Troy Stellato, who will miss the season with a torn ACL.

Stellato, a redshirt freshman, was carted off the field at the end of Friday’s practice. Though he didn’t appear to have anything wrapped, iced or taped, Stellato was holding his face in his hands, an indication the situation might be serious. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the injury today following the Tigers’ first scrimmage of preseason camp, adding it was a non-contact injury that occurred when Stellato tried to plant and cut.

“It’s frustrating, but I just tried to encourage him,” Swinney said. “Look at (Brannon) Spector. Hadn’t played in two years, and here he is. He’s still got four years left starting next year, and it’s all in front of him.”

It’s the latest setback for Stellato, who had been getting reps at receiver and punt returner during camp. He was a limited participant during the first couple of days of practice with a hamstring issue that Swinney said the Fort Lauderdale native has been dealing with since he arrived on campus last year. Stellato also dealt with a heel injury last season.

“They’re not going to cut his leg off,” Swinney said. “He’s going to come back, and he’s got some great examples on this team. … This is a part of his story.”

