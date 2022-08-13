Starting defensive lineman sustains injury

A projected starter along Clemson’s defensive line was injured during the Tigers’ first scrimmage of preseason camp today.

While the exact nature of the injury is unclear, sources told The Clemson Insider that Xavier Thomas limped off the field at one point. TCI spotted the senior defensive end being carted out of Memorial Stadium with a trainer by his side near the end of the scrimmage.

Thomas later relayed a cryptic message via social media.

“Life really isn’t fair man,” Thomas tweeted. “It really isn’t.”

Thomas, who’s entering his fifth season with the Tigers, was a third-team all-ACC selection last season. He has 112 tackles and 12.5 sacks during his collegiate career.

