Running back gets pleasant surprise

A walk-on member of Clemson’s football program has received a pleasant surprise a couple of weeks into preseason camp.

Domonique Thomas is no longer paying his own tuition. The Tigers’ sophomore running back has been put on scholarship. The news was announced to the team Saturday night following Clemson’s first camp scrimmage, a team spokesman told The Clemson Insider.

He joins Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and Keith Adams, Jr., as Clemson’s scholarship backs for the 2022 season.

A native of Ohatchee, Alabama, Thomas walked onto the team in January after beginning his collegiate career at Union College, an NAIA school in Kentucky where the 5-foot-8, 195-pounder has six rushing touchdowns and accounted for more than 800 yards of offense (527 rushing) in 2020.

