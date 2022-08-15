Swinney 'really, really excited' about this freshman

While much of the attention within Clemson’s newest crop of freshmen has been paid to some of the mid-year enrollees, as well as Antonio Williams and Cole Turner, this true freshman caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney during this past Saturday’s scrimmage.

While Swinney was asked specifically about the tight ends room, it didn’t take long for him to bring up Josh Sapp, who made a nice play during Clemson’s first camp scrimmage on Saturday.

“Really glad we got him,” Swinney said of Sapp. “He’s a little ball player now. He’s tough. He’s natural. He’s a really good athlete. It just comes easy for him. He’s a fit kid. He ain’t afraid. He’s played linebacker. He’s played d-end. He’s played quarterback. He’s played running back. I mean, he’s a basketball player. He’s just a really smooth athlete.”

Sapp is another legacy recruit for the Tigers, following in the footsteps of his father Patrick, who played for Clemson from 1992-95 before going on to be a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike his father, though, the younger Sapp plays on the offensive side of the ball, where he was one of South Carolina’s top prep tight ends last fall. He caught 50 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final high school season played in the Shrine Bowl.

Josh didn’t play his first full season at tight end until this past fall at Greenville High. It’s why he flew under the radar during his recruitment, even after a productive senior season. Clemson offered Josh on Oct. 14, 2021, and he committed to Swinney’s program five days later.

He would later sign during the early signing period in December but didn’t enroll until June.

It goes without saying, but the younger Sapp is a prospect that Clemson has been impressed with thus far.

“I’m really, really excited about him,” Swinney said.

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns as one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.