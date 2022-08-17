'Always dream big': Safety enters junior season with lofty goal

R.J. Mickens may not be a starter on the back end of Clemson’s defense, but that’s not stopping the junior safety from aiming high this season.

Mickens has played 373 snaps in 23 games for the Tigers primarily as a backup. With Andrew Mukuba entrenched atop the depth chart at strong safety and senior Jalyn Phillips in line to take over for Nolan Turner at free safety, Mickens’ role may not change much this fall, though he could see more time depending on how first-year defensive coordinator Welsey Goodwin decides to use Mukuba in the secondary from game to game.

Still, Mickens isn’t shy about what he hopes to achieve personally during his third year with the program.

“I’m trying to win a Thorpe Award,” Mickens said, referring to the prize that’s long been awarded annually to the top defensive back in college football. “Always dream big. There’s no one saying I can’t do it, and I believe in myself that I can do it. Just having that belief and that confidence and just going out there, making plays and getting interceptions.”

He has a certain number of those in mind, too.

“I want to have at least six interceptions,” Mickens said. “I’ve got those goals for myself. Not have any mental errors and just have a great year.”

Mickens has just two interceptions in his collegiate career to this point, but the 6-foot, 205-pounder has taken advantage of his opportunities during preseason camp. Mickens had an interception during the team’s first scrimmage over the weekend, one of two picks notched by the group. Mukuba had the other.

“I feel like we’re a really tight-knit group,” Mickens said of the safeties. “Everyone’s rooting for each other. Whoever is out there on the field, everyone’s pulling (for) and helping each other out with calls or whatever. If guys move positions, we’re helping each other learn different positions. It’s definitely a really deep group. A lot of guys can go out there and play, and I feel like I’m confident in whoever is lining up next to me out there.”

As for the root of Phillips’ confidence as he enters the new season, he said he’s experiencing a different level of comfort within the defense having been a part of it for the last two years. Mickens said he’s been cross-training at both safety positions and has even gotten more familiar with the nickel spot just in case.

“It’s really been going good,” Mickens said.

