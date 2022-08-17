'He's taken a lot of accountability': Junior cornerback makes strides

Fred Davis II has made a lot of progress.

Just ask his position coach.

“He has and it’s good to see,” Mike Reed said Tuesday. “One, he’s a corner, so I’m his biggest cheerleader, alright? So when I see kids make those strides — that’s what you love to see. Sometimes you want it to happen earlier, but hey, God’s got his plan for everything. For him, he stuck to it, where a lot of other kids would’ve transferred or ran from it. He stuck in there and he learned his lesson.”

Prior to last season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said that Davis would be dealing with a lot of consequences, stemming from an auto accident last July that left multiple people injured. Davis turned himself into Clemson police shortly thereafter and was charged with reckless driving after being accused of striking a mail truck and severely injuring the carrier while driving on U.S. 123 in Clemson.

Davis did not appear in Clemson’s season-opener against Georgia. He made his season debut with two tackles (0.5 for loss) in Clemson’s 49-3 win over S.C. State. Playing sparingly in just nine games last season, Davis was credited with six tackles (0.5 for loss) in 137 snaps.

After dealing with an ankle injury that kept him a limited participant in the spring, Davis is a full-go and really making strides. Davis has a real shot at being Clemson’s No. 2 cornerback opposite Sheridan Jones, but if you know Reed, he likes to play all of his guys. Jones, Davis and Nate Wiggins will all see their fair share of playing time.

Reed was asked what he’s seen out of Davis, as well as some key differences from a season before.

“His work ethic is more refined,” Reed said. “He’s taken a lot of accountability on some things and he’s starting to put himself in a leadership role where he’s trying to hold other guys accountable.”

