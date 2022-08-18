Finally, a final decision on Watson's suspension

There is finally a final decision on Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

The NFL has reached a deal on a disciplinary settlement with the former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson and the NFL have agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for violations of the personal conduct policy, according to multiple reports.

The NFL had reportedly been seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Watson, but the three-time Pro Bowler will instead be able to see action in 2022.

The NFL formally appealed the six-game suspension that Watson was handed by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson earlier this month for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March from the Texans, who received three first-round draft picks in return. Watson then got a new fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

Watson saw his first game action since the end of the 2020 season when he made his Browns debut in Cleveland’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville last Friday night, playing three drives and completing 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards.

He will be eligible to return in Week 13, when the Browns play his former team, the Houston Texans, on the road.

