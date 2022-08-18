Shipley launches 'Mega Highlight Reel' with NIL deal

Will Shipley is collaborating with a local startup to help fans more closely connect with Clemson’s star running back this season.

BandwagonFanClub, Inc., a South Carolina-based experience technology company, has launched “Shipley’s Mega Highlight Reel,” a project that will use NFT technology to help Shipley strengthen his relationship with fans. The project will allow fans to upload photos and videos they capture of the sophomore running back during games at Memorial Stadium this season as NFTs, which Bandwagon will then aggregate into a photo mosaic. Fans will be rewarded through raffles, memorabilia and virtual chats with Shipley.

“Collaborating with Will to help fans capture and share their pictures and videos from their game day will help us tell stories that encapsulate what it means to be part of the Clemson family,” Bandwagon CEO Harold Hughes said in a statement. “I’m excited for Will to be a leader in this space as he helps fans go from simply being collectors of memorabilia to creators of cherished moments and highlights.”

Those who collect all of Shipley’s Mosacis will gain access to in-person events and will be entered to win an end-of-season grand prize. Clemson opens the season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech in Atlanta before hosting Furman in its home opener the following week.

“Clemson fans are the most passionate and supportive in the country,” Shipley said in a statement. “I’m really excited about a platform that provides an opportunity to interact and engage on a more personal level with the Clemson family.”

For more information visit willshipley.com.