Friday Night Lights: Clemson commits make their season debuts

A good chunk of Clemson’s class of 2023 commits opened up their senior seasons on Friday night.

Rome (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green and St. Francis (Georgia) High four-star cornerback Branden Strozier led the way with dominant performances.

In Rome’s 16-6 win over the University of Creekside, Green received the Robbie Hunter MVP award for his efforts — five tackles (1.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks — in the Corky Kell Classic. As for Strozier, he recorded two tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and one reception for 40 yards in St Francis’ 35-0 win over Providence Christian Academy.

While Buford (Georgia) routed Thompson (Alabama) High 38-7, Clemson’s five-star defensive lineman commit Peter Woods unofficially recorded three tackles (two for loss) and a fumble recovery. Woods was said to be dominant among those in attendance, that’s why the numbers posed above are unofficial.

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

QB Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood Christian (Alabama) School: 48-0 loss vs. Clay-Chalkville

OL Zechariah Owens, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (Georgia): 50-49 win vs. Brentwood Academy (Tennessee)

DL Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Georgia) High: 26-10 loss vs. Lee County

DL AJ Hoffler, Woodward Academy (Georgia): 38-19 win vs. Trinity Christian

LB Dee Crayton, Denmark (Georgia): 35-13 loss vs. Roswell

CB Avieon Terrell, Westlake (Georgia): 21-17 loss vs. North Cobb

S Robert Billings, Milton (Georgia): 17-7 loss vs. Lipscomb (Tennessee) Academy

* Stockbridge (Georgia) High’s Shelton Lewis and Mill Creek (Georgia) High’s Jamal Anderson both play Saturday, Aug. 20.

* Rockwall (Texas) four-star WR Noble Johnson, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Massaschusttes) four-star WR Ronan Hanafin, First Baptist Academy (Florida) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, Archbishop Wood (Pennsylvania) three-star tight end Markus Dixon, Permian (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Vandegrift (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Sumner (Florida) four-star safety Kylen Webb were all not in action Friday.

Clemson 5-Star DT commit, Peter Woods @35Pwoo doing what he does best, being consistently dominant. Not going to find many his size who move as fast in space. pic.twitter.com/0cDWaoRWGe — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) August 20, 2022

I can do both https://t.co/lpA0t8fli3 — Avieon (@nationwide_av) August 20, 2022

Kromah fumbles at the 4, Demons recover. Massive hit by all-everything Vic Burley caused the fumble. — Bill Sanders (@bsandersradio) August 20, 2022