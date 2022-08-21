ESPN staffer previews 2022 season in the ACC

After seeing its streak of six straight ACC titles come to an end last season, Clemson heads into the 2022 campaign looking to bounce back from an unusual conference championship game absence and reclaim the conference crown.

Previewing conferences across college football, ESPN’s Ryan McGee recently looked ahead at what to expect from the ACC this season as the Tigers and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei try to get back on top with the help of a strong running game and what figures to be one of the best defenses, if not the best, in college football.

Check out the following ESPN video in which McGee takes a look at where things stand in the ACC entering 2022: