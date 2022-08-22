NC State player throws shade at Clemson

An NC State player threw some shade at Clemson during a show on the ACC Network.

During the ACC Network’s all-access program featuring NC State, Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore was shown on camera saying, “Clemson still thinks they got the best defense in the country.”

“Clemson still thinks they have the best defense in the country.” pic.twitter.com/rJt5ZpXbeF — Wolfpack Stats (@ncstatestats) August 22, 2022

Last season, Clemson ranked No. 2 nationally behind only Georgia in scoring defense (14.8 points per game allowed) and eighth nationally in total defense (305.5 yards per game allowed), while ranking tied for ninth in total sacks (42.0).

NC State’s defense, meanwhile, ranked tied for 14th nationally in scoring defense (19.7 points per game allowed) and 19th nationally in total defense (330.8 yards per game allowed).

Moore, who made the aforementioned comment, is a graduate student going into his sixth year at NC State in 2022. In 2021, he was an honorable mention All-ACC performer who suffered a season-ending knee injury at Miami. At the time, the Chester, Va., native was the team leader in tackles for loss and ranked second in total tackles.

NC State will travel to play Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 1.

