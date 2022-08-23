Dear Old Clemson signs 68 NIL deals with 61 student-athletes

Clemson, South Carolina – August 23, 2022 – Dear Old Clemson has now signed 68 Name, Image and Likeness deals with 61 Clemson student-athletes. Student-athletes from football, baseball, softball and basketball have all benefited.

Our event for the softball team will be held August 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Madren Conference Center from 1-3 p.m. This meet-and-greet autograph session will allow fans to see the returning players from the first-ever regional championship team and the new faces that will help the Tigers field one of the top teams in the nation next season. Coach John Rittman is scheduled to speak to those in attendance. The Stuart McWhorter family is the title sponsor for the event. All 24 members scholarship freshmen will be on hand to meet the best fans in the nation.

Dear Old Clemson’s first baseball event is scheduled for September 30 in the Pavilion at the Madren Conference Center from 7-9 p.m. Coach Erik Bakich is scheduled to speak at the event that will include at least 30 members of the 2023 team. The NIL deals for this event are not included in the 68 announced in this release.

Tickets for Dear Old Clemson events can be purchased at dearoldclemson.com/events or at the event if tickets are still available. By joining Dear Old Clemson’s Tiger Club at the orange level or higher, members receive free access to all events.

We expect to have signed deals with more than 100 Clemson student-athletes by the end of September.

About Dear Old Clemson

Dear Old Clemson, LLC was established in April 2022. The collective compensates Clemson student-athletes for attending events, promoting businesses, signing collectibles, sales of collectibles and social media posts. Dear Old Clemson is fully compliant. The only athletes compensated for use of their name, image and likeness are ones that are currently enrolled at Clemson University.

Clemson fans and businesses are encouraged to visit DearOldClemson.com for more information.