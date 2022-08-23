Versatile Florida DB ‘very interested’ in Clemson

There is mutual interest between Clemson and this standout defensive back from the Sunshine State.

The Tigers are among the teams that have shown early interest in CJ Hill, a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore from Navarre (Fla.) High School.

The class of 2025 prospect traveled to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and has a ton of interest in Swinney’s program.

“I had a great visit to Clemson back in June, I had a lot of fun,” Hill told The Clemson Insider recently. “What I love most about the program is that it is based on family. I got a chance to work with the DB coaches there. They were very impressed with my technique, but they want to see how I do this season playing full-time varsity. I can say that I am very interested in Clemson.”

Hill also plays wide receiver at Navarre High, though Clemson, like most schools, are looking at him as a defensive back. He feels he would be able to line up at multiple positions in the Tigers’ secondary, if he were to be a part of Clemson’s defense down the road.

“I’m very versatile and I can play anywhere on the field,” he said, “so if that time ever came, they can put me anywhere in their system.”

A few things about Clemson stand out to Hill when he reflects on his trip to Tiger Town for the Swinney Camp in June and the time he spent around Swinney’s program.

“I really love their focus on family and education,” he said. “Coach Dabo encourages the families to come watch the practices. Their graduation rate was somewhere around 97 percent or 98 percent and that shows that they focus on a lot more than just football.”

“And they have the biggest weight room in college football,” he added, laughing.

Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State and Akron are some of the other schools that have shown interest in Hill, who visited each of those schools this summer as well, along with Florida.

Hill, who’s looking to catch the eye of other schools during his sophomore season, said “it would mean a lot” to him to earn an offer from Clemson in the future.

“Clemson is a great program, and I would be able to meet my education and my football goals there,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed of playing in the orange and purple.”

–Photo courtesy of CJ Hill