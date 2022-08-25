Renfrow in elite NFL company

Hunter Renfrow had a career year in his third NFL campaign last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders receiver recorded career highs with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

But just how good was the Clemson legend in 2021?

Renfrow’s production last season put him in elite company, as you can see in the following tweet from CBS Sports HQ:

List of players with 100+ receptions, 1,000+ yards and 9+ TD last season: Davante Adams

Tyreek Hill

Justin Jefferson

Cooper Kupp

Stefon Diggs

Mark Andrews

HUNTER RENFROW Put some respect on his name 😤 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/84EN4dCAgh — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2022

To put just how impressive that is in perspective, consider the players that Renfrow shares the aforementioned list with:

Adams is a two-time first-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020, while Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. Jefferson has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two NFL seasons, and Kupp was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP last season. Diggs has a couple of Pro Bowl selections to his name and led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards in 2020, while Andrews is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro last season.

If he keeps performing like he did last season, Renfrow figures to add plenty more accolades himself as he continues throughout his career. It will certainly be fun to watch him this season and see what he does as an encore to his impressive 2021 campaign.

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.