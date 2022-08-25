Talented New York TE interested in learning more about Clemson

Clemson has expressed interest in a class of 2024 tight end, who hails from the Empire State.

Brooklyn (New York) Erasmus Hall’s Jaylin Ballew — a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior tight end/athlete — is interested in finding out more about the Clemson football program, after the Tigers invited him to come down and camp this summer.

“I get a couple of letters in the mail every now and then and I get a couple of messages because they can’t legally contact us until Sept. 1 of my junior year,” Ballew told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview earlier this month. “I get letters and stuff like that, inviting me to camps and trying to get down on campus.”

When asked if he hopes Clemson is among the schools that reach out to him come next Thursday, Sept. 1, Ballew didn’t hesitate.

“Of course,” he said.

“It would definitely mean a lot,” Ballew continued. “It would definitely be a surprise to me. It would definitely be a school that I would consider. I would like to learn a lot more about the program if they were to offer me.”

What’s Ballew’s initial impression of Dabo Swinney’s program?

“They look like a very fun program,” he said. “I follow them on Instagram and they have slides and stuff in their facility. It looks like a very fun, loving and caring program.”

Ballew maintains that schools like Rutgers, Ole Miss, Tennessee, West Virginia, Syracuse and Florida are the ones showing the most interest at this time in his process. He currently holds offers from programs like Jackson State, Miami, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as well as some interest from Penn State.

He didn’t have an opportunity to camp at schools across the nation this summer, as New York’s public school systems don’t get out until late June. While Clemson invited Ballew to come down to camp on multiple occasions, he said he was unable to make it and since July has focused on getting better for his upcoming junior season, which is set to kick off on Sept. 9.

Ballew said that he would like to make game day visits to Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He also wants to check out West Virginia, and the University of Florida and possibly make his way back to Rutgers this fall.

Ballew considers himself to be an offensive asset, who is bigger than safeties and faster than linebackers, which creates mismatches and a lot of opportunities in the open field. He prides himself on his pass-catching ability while also considering blocking an aspect of his game that he wants to improve on.

He wants to show college coaches around the country that he can get dirty and put his hand in the ground when need be.

“I’m looking to stay healthy, of course, and strengthen my hands better,” Ballew said regarding the upcoming season. “Just working hard, getting my hand-eye coordination down and hitting my goals.”

Those goals include, obviously, winning a championship.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Jaylin Ballew.