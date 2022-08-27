Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine with strong performances

Updated as of 1:10 p.m.

— Alpharetta (Georgia) Denmark four-star linebacker Dee Crayton unofficially recorded double-digit tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in a 17-15 win for the Danes.

A good chunk of Clemson’s class of 2023 commits played in their second game(s) of the season on Friday night.

Briarwood Christian (Alabama) School five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Westlake (Georgia) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell and Woodward Academy (Georgia) four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler led the way with dominant performances.

In Briarwood’s 23-21 win over Spain Park (Alabama), Vizzina led a last-second come-from-behind victory. The senior quarterback led a 68-yard drive with less than a minute remaining and threw an 8-yard touchdown on an untimed down to win the game.

Vizzina finished the contest totaling 358 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns (two running, one passing). Vizzina went 22-of-32 passing for 260 yards while adding another 98 yards on the ground.

Walk off win at Lions Pride stadium pic.twitter.com/fwnNcnDziN — jayopsis (@jayopsis) August 27, 2022

For Terrell, the four-star cornerback commit showed off his talent in all three phases of the game. In Westlake’s 47-7 win over Crisp County High (Cordele, Ga.), Terell returned a punt for a touchdown and had three returns of 25-yards or more.

While Woodward Academy lost 17-13 in a neutral non-conference against McCallie High (Chatanooga, Tenn.), Hoffler unofficially recorded two sacks, two tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble.

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

TE Olsen Patt Henry, First Baptist Academy (Florida): 43-0 win vs. Neumann (Florida)

OL Zechariah Owens, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (Georgia): 37-14 loss vs. Blessed Trinity (Georgia)— DID NOT PLAY (injury)

OL Harris Sewell, Permian (Texas): 17-3 win vs. Abilene (Texas)

OL Ian Reed, Vandegrift (Texas): 23-20 loss vs. Dripping Springs (Texas)

DL Stephiylan Green, Rome (Georgia): 49-0 win vs. Lithonia (Georgia)

LB Dee Crayton, Denmark (Georgia): 17-15 win vs. Cambridge (Georgia)

LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek (Georgia): 49-17 win vs. Norcross (Georgia)

CB Branden Strozier, St. Francis (Georgia): 21-17 win vs. Landmark Christian (Georgia)

CB Shelton Lewis, Stockbridge (Georgia): 29-0 loss vs. Colquitt County (Georgia)

S Robert Billings, Milton (Georgia): 41-27 loss vs. Christian Brothers (Missouri)

S Kylen Webb, Sumner (Florida): 42-32 win vs. Bloomingdale (Florida) — DID NOT PLAY (injury)

* Thompson (Alabama) High’s five-star DL Peter Woods, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) High’s four-star DL David Ojiegbe and Rockwall (Texas) four-star WR Noble Johnson all play Saturday, Aug. 20.

* Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Massaschusttes) four-star WR Ronan Hanafin, Archbishop Wood (Pennsylvania) three-star TE Markus Dixon and Warner Robins (Georgia) four-star DL Vic Burley were all not in action Friday.

— Stats will be updated as they come in.