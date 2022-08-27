Projecting Clemson's offensive depth chart

Clemson will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season later this week in advance of its Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, but The Clemson Insider is taking an early look at what it may look like on both sides of the ball.
Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart heading into game week based on information gathered from preseason camp. Note: Any injured player who won’t be available for the opener will not be included in these projections.
Quarterback
D.J. Uiagalelei, Jr.
Cade Klubnik, Fr.
Running back
Will Shipley, Soph.
Kobe Pace, Jr. OR Phil Mafah, Soph.
Tight end
Davis Allen, Sr.
Jake Briningstool, Soph.
Boundary receiver
Joseph Ngata, Sr.
Dacari Collins, Soph.
Field receiver
Beaux Collins, Soph.
E.J. Williams, Jr.
Slot
Brannon Spector, Jr.
Will Taylor, Soph. OR Williams
Right tackle
Blake Miller, Fr.
Mitchell Mayes, Jr.
Right guard
Walker Parks, Jr.
Bryn Tucker, Soph.
Center
Will Putnam, Sr.
Ryan Linthicum, R-Fr.
Left guard
Marcus Tate, Soph.
Dietrick Pennington, R-Fr.
Left tackle
Jordan McFadden, Sr.
Tristan Leigh, R-Fr.
