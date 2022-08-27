Projecting Clemson's offensive depth chart

Clemson will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season later this week in advance of its Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, but The Clemson Insider is taking an early look at what it may look like on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart heading into game week based on information gathered from preseason camp. Note: Any injured player who won’t be available for the opener will not be included in these projections.

Quarterback

D.J. Uiagalelei, Jr.

Cade Klubnik, Fr.

Running back

Will Shipley, Soph.

Kobe Pace, Jr. OR Phil Mafah, Soph.

Tight end

Davis Allen, Sr.

Jake Briningstool, Soph.

Boundary receiver

Joseph Ngata, Sr.

Dacari Collins, Soph.

Field receiver

Beaux Collins, Soph.

E.J. Williams, Jr.

Slot

Brannon Spector, Jr.

Will Taylor, Soph. OR Williams

Right tackle

Blake Miller, Fr.

Mitchell Mayes, Jr.

Right guard

Walker Parks, Jr.

Bryn Tucker, Soph.

Center

Will Putnam, Sr.

Ryan Linthicum, R-Fr.

Left guard

Marcus Tate, Soph.

Dietrick Pennington, R-Fr.

Left tackle

Jordan McFadden, Sr.

Tristan Leigh, R-Fr.

