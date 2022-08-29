Does David Pollack think Clemson will 'bounce back' this season?

During ESPN’s College GameDay show this past weekend, David Pollack discussed Clemson and was asked whether he thinks the Tigers will bounce back this season.

The ESPN college football analyst said he believes Dabo Swinney’s team will, pointing out that Clemson still went 10-3 during what was considered a “down” 2021 campaign and that the Tigers’ three losses came to the eventual national champion in Georgia, the eventual ACC champion in Pittsburgh, and NC State in double-overtime.

“I think they bounce back,” Pollack said. “But if we go back to last year, they won 10 games. They lost to Georgia, the national champions. They lost to Pitt, the ACC champions. They lost to NC State. All of them were great football games, but the offense didn’t pull their weight. Who’s back? The best defensive line in the country. They’re going to make everybody’s life really hard on the defensive side of the football.”

Pollack also talked about how Clemson’s season hinges on the play of DJ Uiagalelei and the offense, and he wonders if the 2022 season will bring about a similar quarterback situation to the 2018 campaign, when Trevor Lawrence usurped Kelly Bryant as the Tigers’ starting quarterback after four games that year.

“It all revolves around DJ,” Pollack said. “The new, slimmer approach. He’s worked on his mechanics. But I think it’s going to be interesting to see, because the defense will dominate. But offensively, Kelly Bryant, will they do what they did with Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence, and Cade Klubnik becomes the guy down the road? Either way, the offense is going to be the tale.”

