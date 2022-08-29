Swinney updates Thomas injury, other injuries for GT

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on injuries during his Monday night weekly radio show.

Swinney confirmed what he previously mentioned, that both Myles Oliver (shoulder surgery) and Troy Stellato (ACL) are out for the season.

“We went ahead and decided to fix his shoulder because it was going to have to be fixed,” Swinney said of Oliver. “If he was going to be a starter or something we could have probably gotten through the season, but we just said let’s go ahead and get this fixed.”

Xavier Thomas is another player that will not play in Clemson’s season opener.

“Xavier Thomas looks great,” said Swinney. “He is not going to play in this game, but other than him everybody is available and ready to go play.”

Swinney was asked by a caller later if Adam Randall would be ready to play against the Jackets.

“Adam will not play in the Georgia Tech game, but they have put him back in practice. He is close,” said Swinney.

Dear Old Clemson has loaded up our online store with some great collectibles from our event for the Clemson softball team.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out all the different ways you can help!