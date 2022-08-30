Former Tiger reportedly to be waived by NFL team

An NFL team is reportedly waiving this former Clemson cornerback.

The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving Mario Goodrich, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

After going undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, Goodrich signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles, which included $217K in fully guaranteed money, which is generally more than late-round draft picks receive.

Goodrich, who could return to the Eagles’ practice squad, was a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2021 when he tallied 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 561 defensive snaps in 12 games (all starts).

The Kansas City native concluded his four-year Clemson career (2018-21) credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts). He finished his career as MVP of Clemson’s win over Iowa State in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

The #Eagles are waiving CB Mario Goodrich, source said, who should be headed back to their practice squad if not claimed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

