NFL team reportedly releasing this former Tiger

A former Clemson wide receiver is reportedly being released by an NFL team.

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Deon Cain, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler noted that Cain performed well in the preseason and thus “will have options.”

Cain had 106 receiving yards in three preseason games.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain has also played with the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to the Eagles and Colts. He has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in his NFL career.

Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

Eagles releasing WR Deon Cain, per source. Had a strong preseason so will have options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

