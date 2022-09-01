Big local lineman 'would love to take' another visit to Clemson this fall

Julius Tate wanted to go around to different camps this summer to see how much he could learn and improve himself.

So, that’s what the 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior in the class of 2024 did, starting with the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2.

It was Tate’s second time on Clemson’s campus in a mere matter of months. He visited Clemson to tour the facilities and take in a spring practice back on March 12.

In addition to Clemson, he camped at the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina. He also took an unofficial visit to Louisville earlier this summer.

“When I went to the Clemson camp, it was an amazing experience,” Tate recently told The Clemson Insider. “I had eight teammates down there. I didn’t even realize they went with me. Went down there, got to meet Coach Thomas (Austin). I met a lot of coaches down there that I didn’t expect to meet. It was just great. Just being able to work with Coach Thomas, trying to improve myself, was amazing.”

“It was a great pleasure,” Tate added of meeting Austin. “When I got to talk to him, he had a great personality. He seems like a great coach. Just meeting him was awesome.”

Did anything, in particular, stand out to Tate about his experience at Clemson?

“The drills,” he replied. “Doing the drills at Clemson stuck out more to me because I felt like they were more advanced than when I went to Georgia. I felt Clemson’s camp had more to it. I feel like you took more home with you than what you came with.”

Tate said that the drills he participated in at the Dabo Swinney Camp, felt really similar to what he does at Train Built Performance with Amos Lamb.

Clemson offensive linemen Jordan McFadden, Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker, Collin Sadler and Mason Johnstone have all spent time working with Lamb. As well as Tate’s teammate at Greenville High, Blake Franks, who picked up an offer from the Tigers recently.

“Without Train Built, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” Tate said. “Train Built is amazing. You get to meet new guys and work out with them. You really build your knowledge with technique especially. Going down there, you can’t think of training as a punishment, but more of an improvement. Train Built is amazing.”

Tate said that Lamb tries to make the linemen that he trains as versatile as possible.

Tate starts at left guard for the Red Raiders, and he’ll shift around from both guard positions from time to time. Franks starts next to him at left tackle and also has the positional versatility to play both guard spots as well.

While Clemson may keep an eye on him during his junior campaign, Tate knows that he has to prove himself in the trenches to receive an offer from the in-state school.

“That’s what my goal is this season,” he said, “to prove myself.”

Tate, who holds offers from Miami (OH) and South Carolina State, understands that proving himself during his junior campaign will be pivotal to him and his recruitment going forward.

“Getting my first offer from Miami University gave me hope because I felt like I wasn’t being seen,” Tate said. “But, after that offer, I continued to work harder because I felt that I was actually being looked at.”

Tate is very interested to see what schools may possibly reach out to him on Thursday, Sept. 1, once college coaches around the country can have direct contact with juniors in the class of 2024 like Tate.

He’s hoping that Clemson will be one of the schools that reach out. He’s also hoping that he can take a game day visit to Memorial Stadium this fall.

“I would love to take another visit to Clemson and actually see a game in person,” he said. “I’ve never seen a Clemson game in person before.