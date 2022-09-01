Clemson receiver pegged as potential breakout draft prospect

A national outlet pegged this Clemson receiver as a potential breakout draft prospect for the college football season.

CBS Sports recently named Joseph Ngata as an under-the-radar prospect who could enjoy a breakout season and end up being an early-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote about the Tigers’ senior wideout:

It is Year 2 of expecting a breakout season from Ngata. Originally from California, he possesses great speed relative to his 6-foot-3 frame. Last season was a down year for the Clemson offense, but there is more than enough talent on that team to turn fortunes around in a year’s time. Ngata has 47 career receptions in three years.

Ngata had a healthy, productive camp, which is certainly a positive considering the nagging injuries the former blue-chip recruit has dealt with throughout his time at Clemson.

“Joe’s been great,” head coach Dabo Swinney said recently. “He hasn’t missed anything . He hasn’t missed a rep. I think he had a day right there (early in camp) where he came down and hit his head, but he’s been awesome. He’s been an excellent leader for us.”

Ngata enters the 2022 campaign credited with 47 receptions for 761 yards and four receiving touchdowns over 31 games (11 starts).

As a junior last season, the Folsom, Calif., native caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown in nine games (eight starts).