Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson

During ACC Network’s new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic.

Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and potentially eight games this season.

“One of the questions – he has one of these mailbag things – and one of the questions was give me a couple teams in the top 10 that you might be a little iffy,” Packer said.

“He starts going off on obviously DJ U and the inconsistencies last year, which makes sense. I get that. But, this is where he lost me and this is where I’m going to go off. And this is, again, cheap shots towards the league based on zero content. He was talking about the trend of DJ U, if that happens, what could happen to Clemson. He says that if that trend continues, he says you know what, in years past, Clemson would only have about two or three games that they could possibly lose. But if the trend continues, that DJ U can’t play dead in a cowboy movie, he says it’s realistic that they could easily lose up to six games and could maybe lose eight.”

Packer then proceeded to hit Ubben with some facts regarding the Tiger s, including their record over the last five seasons and how many times they’ve lost eight games in a season in the last 50 years.

“Now, for crying out loud, are we just throwing up stuff so somebody can get their name mentioned? Because I’m going to give David all the props he wants,” Packer said. “Let me put things in perspective. Again, maybe a little factoid, just do a little research, and this is free Packer information. Clemson in the last five years is 61-8. 61-8. I emphasize the eight part because this dude thinks they could easily lose six, maybe up to eight, this year. I mean, c’mon, man. In the last 50 years of college football – 50 years, five decades – Clemson has lost eight games twice. Twice. One time in 1975, and the last time they did it was in 1998, they lost eight games. Now, they haven’t done it this century.

“But if you think that team – you know what, I’ll give you a hot take on the equal of how stupid this guy’s comment was – I’m not so sure that I could be the quarterback with the boot and they wouldn’t lose eight games. That defense is going to be as good as anybody in college football. You’re telling me you think they easily could lose six. Now granted, I think their schedule is tougher, but they’re not playing the Carolina Panthers’ schedule, no disrespect. They are still playing college football. I mean, 17 times in the last 50 years, Clemson’s won double digits. Eight additional times they’ve won nine games. So, 25 of the last 50 years they’ve won at least nine games.”

Packer says it wouldn’t shock him if Clemson doesn’t make it to the ACC Championship Game or win the conference title, but he of course “would be beyond shocked” if the Tigers go 4-8 as Ubben suggests they could.

“You know what the non-conference schedule is,” he said. “South Carolina at the end is always a good thing, Clemson has owned them. There’s a road trip to Notre Dame, which certainly is a losable game. The Irish are really good. The league is certainly better. Miami comes to Death Valley where the Tigers have won 34 in a row. NC State comes to Death Valley where the Tigers have won 34 in a row. They go to Wake Forest, and the Deacons have won, what, 0 of the last 13. So, are there chances where they could stub their toe? Without question. There’s no doubt. If Clemson does not win the ACC Championship or is in the ACC title game, would it stun me? No. If they go 4-8, would it stun me? I would be beyond shocked.

“So to make a statement as crazy as this guy was in The Athletic that they could easily lose six and up to eight, I’m like dude, c’mon. Enough of the hot takes. I’m tired of the cheap shots at ACC programs. … I’m just going to say it. I’m so sick and tired of the cheap shots by national media to the league that quite frankly I’m just going to call you out. I mean, Clemson is 61-8 in the last five years and this guy thinks they could lose eight games this year. C’mon, man, get in the real world.”

