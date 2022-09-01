Swinney announces starting punter for season opener

During his press conference Thursday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced who will start at punter for the Tigers in Monday’s season opener against Georgia Tech.

Swinney said junior Aidan Swanson will be the starting punter against the Yellow Jackets.

The Tampa, Fla., native and IMG Academy product enters 2022 having previously averaged 38.1 yards on eight career punts and 63.3 yards on 11 career kickoffs, plus a 2-for-2 mark on PATs over eight career games from 2019-21.

Last season, Swanson appeared in two games, averaging 38.7 yards on three punts and 64.3 yards on three kickoffs. He averaged 42.0 yards on two punts vs. SC State and had one kickoff and one punt vs. UConn.

Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

