Georgia Tech head coach has high praise for Clemson ahead of Monday's matchup

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins held his weekly press conference earlier this week as the Yellow Jackets get set to open the 2022 season against fourth-ranked Clemson on Monday night in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Collins had plenty of high praise for the Tigers and their deep, talented defensive line ahead of Monday’s matchup.

“I think it’s arguably the best front four in college football, and I don’t know how much of an argument there is,” he said. “They’re really good, they’re really good players, and then they play really, really hard as well. They’ve got a scheme suited for the defensive line to make an impact.

“Obviously we know we’ve got our work cut out for us, and Coach Key (run game coordinator and offensive line coach Brent Key) has worked really, really hard developing and making sure the right matchups are the right way, the way we line up is complimentary so that we can have some success. But we know it’s a big challenge. They’re really, really good players, and they have depth as well across their front. So, it’s a challenge and our guys know it’s a challenge, and they have to come out every single day and work to be ready to play at a high level.”

Collins also spoke highly of Clemson’s offense when talking about the challenge he sees quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Will Shipley and the Tigers’ attack presenting for Georgia Tech’s defense.

“He (Shipley) is a really good player, and as we introduced the team, their offense to our defense, is just the quality that they have at all the skill positions,” Collins said. “The way the quarterback, the things that they’re saying about how he’s dropped weight and all those kind of things… He’s a dangerous runner, throws a nice deep ball, runs that offense. When it’s clicking… I think they won six straight last year to end the season, so we’ve got our hands full. They’re a really good offense and they’ve got really good skill players, and they’ve got four returning starters up front that we’ve got to compete against. So, the guys understand it, and they’re working every single day to be ready.”