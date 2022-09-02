Which prospects have heard from Clemson since the clock struck midnight Sept. 1?

When the clock struck midnight and the calendar turned to September, college coaches from around the country were permitted to contact prospects in the class of 2024.
The Clemson Insider wanted to compile a list of prospects that have posted graphics that they received from Clemson’s recruiting staff or that we’ve confirmed have heard from the Tigers since 12 a.m. this morning.
- Willis (Texas) five-star QB DJ Lagway
- Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star QB Kamari McClellan
- Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star RB David Eziomume
- Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley four-star RB Traevon Dunbar
- Saint Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County RB Ahmir Smith
- Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School RB Ryan Henley
- Burlington (N.C.) Hugh M. Cummings School four-star WR Jonathan Paylor
- Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High four-star WR Alex Taylor
- Cartersville (Georgia) Cass High four-star WR Sacovie White
- Greenville (S.C.) four-star WR Mazeo Bennett
- Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star WR Keylen Adams
- Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High four-star WR Debron Gatling
- Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star TE Kylan Fox
- Katy (Texas) three-star TE Ian Flynt
- Dorchester (S.C.) four-star OT Kam Pringle
- Dillion (S.C.) four-star OT Josiah Thompson
- Greenville (S.C.) four-star OT Blake Franks
- Spartanburg (S.C.) Broome High OT Steven Odell
- Vandegrift (Texas) OT Blake Frazier
- Daphne (Ala.) Bayside Academy OT Graham Uter
- Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy five-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler
- Birmingham (Ala.) Parker High four-star DL Jeremiah Beaman
- Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View four-star DE Justin Greene
- Windsor (CT.) The Loomis Chaffe School four-star DE Jerod Smith
- Pike Road (Ala.) three-star DE Malik Blocton
- Greenville (S.C.) DE Jayden Wilson-Abrams
- Arden (N.C.) Christ School EDGE Josh Harrison
- Jefferson (Ga.) five-star LB Sammy Brown
- Olney (MD.) Our Lady Good Counsel four-star LB Aaron Chiles
- Navarre (Fla.) four-star LB Zavier Hamilton
- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star LB Andrew Hines III
- Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep School four-star CB Omillio Agard
- Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star CB Tavoy Feagin
- Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star CB Kaleb Beasley
- Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic three-star CB Isaiah Buxton
- College Park (Ga.) Douglas County CB Israel “Jacob” Boyce
- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons CB Guy Edmond, Jr.
- North Fort Myers (Fla.) CB Rashad Snow
- Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star S Noah Dixon
- Buford (Ga.) five-star ATH K.J. Bolden
- Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star ATH Mike Matthews
- Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School four-star ATH Boo Carter
- Jacksonville (Ala.) High School ATH KyDric Fisher
- Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough K Nolan Hauser
