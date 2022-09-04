Priority WR target hears from Clemson, looking to visit next month

As the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, Tyler Grisham was among one of the first coaches to reach out to Alex Taylor.

If you follow Clemson football recruiting, it should come as no surprise, but for the four-star receiver out of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High School, it was a long time coming.

Clemson’s wide receivers coach immediately sent Taylor a graphic. Later Thursday, Grisham made a group chat with Taylor and his family,

“He told me how pumped he is to text me and get me back up there for a game anytime,” Taylor recently told The Clemson Insider. “We don’t always talk about football. He makes sure to ask about me and my family every time we speak. That’s really kind of the family atmosphere that I’m looking for in a college.”

In addition to Clemson, Taylor heard from schools like UNC, N.C. State, Penn State, Maryland, Florida, Virginia Tech, Charlotte, Wake Forest, Liberty and Michigan State.

“It’s much easier just to text them,” Taylor said of having direct contact with college coaches. “They can send me any game invites just like that. I can communicate with them just like that. Seeing who definitely wants to reach out to me as well, seeing if I’m a priority that way.”

Regarding a potential game-day visit to Clemson, Taylor said that he “definitely” wants to make it for the N.C. State game on Oct. 1. He also wants to take game day visits to Penn State, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and some in-state schools.

Taylor has never experienced a game day at Memorial Stadium before.

“I’ve seen the videos, coming down the hill and stuff,” he said. “They got the new scoreboard. If I go to the N.C. State game, that should be sold out.”

Taylor’s junior season has gotten off to a hot start. He’s looking to score 10 touchdowns this season as one of his personal goals and he already has three scores in two games.

In Grimsley’s 42-14 win over Clayton (N.C.) on Aug. 19, Taylor totaled two touchdowns, to go along with 87 receiving yards. In Grimsley’s most recent victory, Taylor scored the game-winning touchdown to knock off Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.) 40-34.

Grimsley had a bye this past Friday, but the priority receiver target’s junior campaign is off to a great start.

