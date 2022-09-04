Watch: The best of A.J. Terrell from training camp

Following his breakout 2021 season that saw him earn second-team All-Pro honors, former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is primed and ready for his third NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

The 2020 first-round draft pick is coming off a 2021 campaign during which he didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game and yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season, while recording the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9) among all NFL corners who qualified, according to PFF.

Check out the best moments of Terrell’s third training camp in the following video from the Falcons:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

