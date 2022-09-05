Clemson offense finds groove late as Tigers take halftime lead

ATLANTA — It’s a new season, but the offensive woes that plagued Clemson’s offense a season prior persisted in the first half of the team’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Monday night.

That was until the second quarter.

Clemson headed into halftime at Mercedes Benz Stadium with a commanding 14-3 lead, as the Tigers took advantage of multiple Tech special teams miscues, including a blocked punt and a missed field goal.

Though, Tech kicker Jude Kelley drilled a 45-yard field goal with one minute and 15 seconds remaining in the half to put the Yellow Jackets on the board.

On the first play from scrimmage, Andrew Mukuba came away with an interception. Jeff Sims was pressured by K.J. Henry, who forced the sophomore quarterback into an underthrown pass on a deep shot, which was picked off by the reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

After trading punts, Clemson was finally driving the ball down the field after consecutive completions, but D.J. Uiagalelei had the ball punched out on a designed quarterback run. After initially recovering the ball, Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata was outmuscled by Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley, who came away with the fumble recovery.

It was a rough first quarter for Uiagalelei, who mishandled a snap on Clemson’s first drive and coughed up the football on the next. After shedding over 20-pounds this offseason, Uiagalelei is a lot slimmer but was still not much of a factor in the run game for Clemson in the first half.

The junior quarterback carried the ball nine times for 17 yards in the game’s first 30 minutes.

At the beginning of the second quarter, senior safety Carson Donnelly blocked a punt and helped shift the momentum in Clemson’s favor.

Donnelly, originally a walk-on, was placed on scholarship entering the 2021 season.

That put Clemson inside Tech’s five-yard line. After three failed run plays, Will Shipley ran off the left tackle and found paydirt for Clemson’s first touchdown of the season.

Later in the quarter, Uiagalelei flushed outside of the pocket and found Beaux Collins, who was streaking in the back of the end zone, for a six-yard touchdown

Uiaglelei finished the first half 12-of-16 passing with 114 yards and a touchdown, while Collins had three receptions for 54 yards and a score.

On the other hand, Clemson’s defense held Tech scoreless in the first half. Between Mukhuba’s interception, Barrett Carter’s six tackles (one for loss), and Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry constantly in the Yellow Jackets’ backfield, Sims had little time for plays to develop down the field.

Simms completed 17-of-22 passes for 111 yards with an interception.

Clemson will receive the second-half kickoff.

