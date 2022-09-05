ESPN analyst talks expectations for Clemson, state of the ACC

During ABC’s broadcast of Florida State’s 24-23 win over LSU on Sunday night, college football analyst and color commentator Greg McElroy weighed in on Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore asked the former Alabama quarterback what his expectations for the Tigers are this season.

“I think they’re going to be really good,” McElroy said. “I think that defense is more athletic than they’ve been in recent years. I am curious how they’re going to replace the coordinators, but everything I’ve heard about their staff, everyone raves about the hires that Dabo Swinney made. So, I think Clemson bounces back in a big way this year. I’m just most interested in who is going to be the quarterback. Is it (DJ) Uiagalelei, or will it be the freshman down the road, Cade Klubnik?”

ACC teams went 9-3 in Week 1, with the only losses being Virginia Tech’s defeat at Old Dominion, Boston College’s home loss to Rutgers and Louisville’s road loss to ACC foe Syracuse.

Speaking on the state of the ACC, McElroy opined that he doesn’t believe the gap between Clemson and the rest of the conference is “as wide” as some of Saturday’s games — such as UNC and NC State’s narrow wins over App State and East Carolina, respectively — might make it seem like.

“I think the ACC as a whole, even though there were a couple scares (Saturday) in the Carolinas, looks like FSU is an improved football team, Pitt weathered the storm on Thursday (vs. West Virginia) remarkably well,” he said. “So, I wonder just how wide that gap is between Clemson and everybody else in the ACC. Because I don’t think it’s as wide as some of the outcomes (Saturday) might suggest.”

