ESPN analysts discuss what they want to see with Clemson tonight

Fourth-ranked Clemson is set to open the 2022 season against Georgia Tech tonight in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

During ESPN’s College Football Live show today, longtime ESPN college football analyst Rod Gilmore talked about the two things he’s looking forward to seeing with the Tigers tonight when they square off against the Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“With all due respect to Georgia Tech – I can say whatever I want – this game is all about Clemson. There is no pressure,” Gilmore said. “This is about Clemson, and it is about DJ Uiagalelei and how he performs. No quarterback is under more pressure than he is. Last season, he threw more picks than touchdowns. He had nine touchdown passes and 10 picks. And he’s been cited as the guy, the reason why Clemson couldn’t get it done last year. It’s more complicated than that, but he’s carrying the weight of that burden. So, he needs to play well tonight, and he’s got to get some help from the defense.

“The other thing I want to see is I want to see if that defensive line for Clemson is as great as we expect it to be. It should be. But those are the two things I’m looking forward to seeing – how DJ Uiagalelei plays tonight and how that defensive line for Clemson performs.”

ESPN college football analyst Sam Acho also discussed on College Football Live what he wants to see with Clemson tonight.

“There’s a new offensive coordinator in Clemson, but there’s also a new defensive coordinator at Clemson,” he said. “We know how great Brent Venables has been for the last several years at Clemson. They’ve been top-10, top-five defenses. Even last year, a top-five defense. Well, he is no longer there, and I get it – there are some playmakers on that defensive line. I think it’s led by Bryan Bresee. But I want to see y’all play with a new DC, I want to see what you all do against Georgia Tech and moving forward. Even offensively as well – there’s new, two coordinators in town. We cannot take that lightly.”

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

