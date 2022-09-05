Uiagalelei, Tigers extend lead late in third quarter

Clemson put together a nice drive toward the end of the third quarter to extend its lead over Georgia Tech on Monday night.

DJ Uiagalelei rushed for a 9-yard score with 1:18 left in the third frame, giving the Tigers a 24-10 lead over the Yellow Jackets in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The touchdown was preceded by a highlight-reel play from Uiagalelei, which saw him turn a would-be sack into a third-and-4 conversion by somehow avoiding a few potential tacklers and pitching the ball to Will Shipley, who then ran 10 yards to pick up the first down.

Clemson found the end zone on Uiagalelei’s run six plays later, capping the nine-play, 76-yard drive that spanned 3:14.

The touchdown run marked the second score that Uiagalelei has accounted for in the contest. He also threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins in the second quarter.

