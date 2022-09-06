Where is Clemson ranked in the new AP Top 25 Poll?

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Tuesday following Week 1 of the season.

Clemson checks in at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers moved down one spot from where they were, No. 4, in the preseason AP Poll. Michigan is now No. 4 behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State.

DJ Uiagalelei was 19-for-32 for 209 total yards and a touchdown through the air and on the ground, while Cade Klubnik made his collegiate debut with roughly five minutes left in the game, leading Clemson 66 yards down the field and finding Will Taylor in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass, pushing the final margin to 41-10.

Clemson posted 386 yards of total offense, including 259 passing and 127 rushing (3.2 yards per carry), while the Tigers’ defense registered seven tackles for loss and allowed just 237 yards.

A pair of blocked punts by Clemson led to Will Shipley’s two short rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers have now won each of their last eight conference openers since 2015, the longest conference-opener winning streak in school history.

Following a short turnaround, Clemson’s next game action will come on Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Tigers host their home opener against the Furman Paladins. That game, which has been designated as First Responders Day, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following the first week of college football action below:

