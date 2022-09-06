Where is Clemson ranked in the new AP Top 25 Poll?

Football

By September 6, 2022 2:22 pm

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Tuesday following Week 1 of the season.

Clemson checks in at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers moved down one spot from where they were, No. 4, in the preseason AP Poll. Michigan is now No. 4 behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State.

DJ Uiagalelei was 19-for-32 for 209 total yards and a touchdown through the air and on the ground, while Cade Klubnik made his collegiate debut with roughly five minutes left in the game, leading Clemson 66 yards down the field and finding Will Taylor in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass, pushing the final margin to 41-10.

Clemson posted 386 yards of total offense, including 259 passing and 127 rushing (3.2 yards per carry), while the Tigers’ defense registered seven tackles for loss and allowed just 237 yards.

A pair of blocked punts by Clemson led to Will Shipley’s two short rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers have now won each of their last eight conference openers since 2015, the longest conference-opener winning streak in school history.

Following a short turnaround, Clemson’s next game action will come on Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Tigers host their home opener against the Furman Paladins. That game, which has been designated as First Responders Day, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following the first week of college football action below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Alabama (1-0)

SEC
@Utah State L D 55-None
 1,552 (44)
2
Georgia (1-0)

SEC
1
@Oregon W 49-3
 1,511 (17)
3
Ohio State (1-0)

Big Ten
1
@Notre Dame W 21-10
 1,471 (2)
4
Michigan (1-0)

Big Ten
4
@Colorado State L 51-7
 1,299
5
Clemson (1-0)

ACC
1
@Georgia Tech W 41-10
 1,280
6
Texas A&M (1-0)

SEC
@Sam Houston State L D 31-None
 1,241
7
Oklahoma (1-0)

Big 12
2
@UTEP W 45-13
 1,130
8
Notre Dame (0-1)

IA Independents
3
@Ohio State L 10-21
 1,085
9
Baylor (1-0)

Big 12
1
@Albany W 69-10
 1,057
10
USC (1-0)

Pac-12
4
@Rice W 66-14
 898
11

Big 12
1
@Central Michigan W 58-44
 818
12
Florida (1-0)

SEC
@Utah W 29-26
 763
13
Utah (0-1)

Pac-12
6
@Florida L 26-29
 717
14

Big Ten
1
@Western Michigan W 35-13
 690
15
Miami (FL) (1-0)

ACC
1
@Bethune-Cookman W 70-13
 679
16
Arkansas (1-0)

SEC
3
@Cincinnati W 31-24
 678
17
Pittsburgh (1-0)

ACC
@West Virginia W 38-31
 535
18
5
@East Carolina W 21-20
 513
19
Wisconsin (1-0)

Big Ten
1
@Illinois State L D 38-None
 476
20
Kentucky (1-0)

SEC
@Miami (OH) W 37-13
 373
21
BYU (1-0)

IA Independents
4
@South Florida W 50-21
 266
22
Ole Miss (1-0)

SEC
1
@Troy W 28-10
 254
23

ACC
1
@VMI W 44-10
 246
24
Tennessee (1-0)

SEC
@Ball State W 59-10
 194
25
Houston (1-0)

American Athletic
1
@UTSA W 37-35
 143
Others receiving votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

