Stephen A. Smith: 'I got concerns about Clemson'

During Tuesday’s edition of First Take on ESPN, following Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, the First Take crew discussed whether the Tigers, who made six straight College Football Playoff appearances prior to last season, will make it back to the playoff this season.

While Stephen A. Smith is a fan of Dabo Swinney, Smith says he’s concerned about the Tigers.

“I love my man Dabo,” he said. “But I’m not convinced. I’m not sold. I mean, I got concerns about Clemson.”

You can watch Smith talk about what he called Clemson’s “weakness of schedule” and why he has concerns about the Tigers in the following ESPN video:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

