These national outlets are way down on Clemson after Week 1

These two national outlets have released their college football Power Rankings following Week 1 of the season.

Both ESPN and CBS Sports have the Tigers outside the top 10 after the first week of action.

In fact, both of them have Clemson ranked No. 12 following its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“Clemson got off to a slow start but eventually powered past Georgia Tech, 41-10,” stated the CBS Sports article. “The offense was not any more impressive under D.J. Uiagalelei (two TDs), who looked shaky early before settling down. Cade Klubnik engineered an easy scoring drive in the fourth quarter, raising eyebrows.”

Uiagalelei was 19-for-32 for 209 total yards and a touchdown through the air and on the ground, while Klubnik made his collegiate debut with roughly five minutes left in the game, leading Clemson 66 yards down the field and finding Will Taylor in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass, pushing the final margin to 41-10.

Clemson posted 386 yards of total offense, including 259 passing and 127 rushing (3.2 yards per carry), while the Tigers’ defense registered seven tackles for loss and allowed just 237 yards.

A pair of blocked punts by Clemson led to Will Shipley’s two short rushing touchdowns.

“If you were looking for convincing evidence that Clemson fully left its offensive woes in 2021, Week 1 did not provide it,” ESPN wrote. “The Tigers pulled away late for a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech — thanks in part to one score set up by a blocked punt and another led by blue-chip freshman QB Cade Klubnik — but starting QB DJ Uiagalelei still went through long stretches of ugly play, the receivers still struggled to get separation downfield and the O-line failed to create much room for the ground game against a Yellow Jackets defense that, on paper, is one of the easier tests Clemson should expect in 2022. The good news is the Tigers’ defensive front looks as good as advertised, and as long as K.J. Henry, Barrett Carter & Co. continue their dominance, Clemson will be in every game.”

The top 10 in ESPN’s Power Rankings after Week 1 is comprised of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Baylor, Southern Cal and Arkansas, in that order.

CBS Sports, meanwhile, has a top 10 of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Baylor, Utah, Miami, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, respectively.

From the ACC, Pittsburgh is ranked right behind Clemson at No. 13 in CBS Sports’ Power Rankings, while NC State is No. 16.

In ESPN’s Power Rankings, Miami is No. 13 behind Clemson, Pitt is No. 18, NC State is No. 20 and Florida State is No. 24.

Following a short turnaround, Clemson’s next game action will come on Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Tigers host their home opener against the Furman Paladins. That game, which has been designated as First Responders Day, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

