New contract keeps Swinney among college football's highest-paid coaches

Clemson has given Dabo Swinney a new contract that keeps the Tigers’ head coach among the highest-paid in college football.

The Clemson University Board of Trustees’ compensation committee on Thursday morning approved a three-year extension to Swinney’s contract that runs through the end of the 2031 season. It’s the second extension in four years for Swinney, who inked a 10-year, $93-million contract in 2019 that ran through the 2028 season.

That deal called for Swinney to make $8.5 million this year before incentives, but his latest extension comes with a raise to $10.5 million. Swinney’s salary will increase to $12.5 million by the end of the deal.

The value of the new contract is $115,000,000, making Swinney’s average annual salary over the life of the deal $11.5 million prior to incentives.

“Football is critical to the health of our athletic department, and we are very intentional and strategic about such,” Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said. “He’s been impactful to the entire university and community. Coach Swinney’s leadership allows us to continue to grow. And we’ve got our guy again.”

Swinney is now the second highest-paid coach in college football behind Alabama coach Nick Saban, who agreed to an extension late last month that will pay him $10.7 million this season prior to incentives. Swinney moves ahead of Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($10.2 million) for that distinction.

His new contract still includes an increased buyout that Swinney, an Alabama native and University of Alabama graduate, would owe the school if he were to leave to become the head coach at Alabama at any point before his contract expires. The amount he would owe Clemson in that scenario starts at $9,000,000 but only $6,000,0000 or less if he leaves to be a head coach at any other FBS program.

Swinney would not be obligated to pay the school anything if he leaves to take an NFL head coaching job, according to a copy of the contract term sheet obtained by The Clemson Insider.

Swinney, 51, is in his 15th season as Clemson’s head coach if his time spent as the Tigers’ interim coach in 2008 is included, turning the program into one of college football’s elite during that time. He has won more than 80% of his games as the head coach and has led Clemson to seven ACC championships and six College Football Playoff appearances. Swinney has coached the Tigers’ most recent national championship teams in 2016 and 2018.

Saban and Swinney are the only active Football Bowl Subdivision coaches who have won multiple national championships.

“It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson.” Swinney said in a statement. “This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically. It is a reflection of the ALL IN commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our University leadership.

“While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.”

Clemson, which is trying for its 12th consecutive season of at least 10 wins, began this season with a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday. Swinney’s team will return to action Saturday for its home opener against Furman at Memorial Stadium.