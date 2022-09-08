Watch: Clemson shows off Memorial Stadium upgrades

With Clemson set to host Furman in its home opener, the Tigers are set to debut an improved Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Clemson Insider on Thursday got a sneak peek at the upgrades that have been completed to Clemson’s football stadium, which include new lights, ribbon boards, updated videoboards flanking the West end zone and backlighting on the facade on each side of the stadium. The most significant upgrade is to the Jumbotron, which, at 126 feet wide and 56 feet tall, is five times larger than the previous one, making it the eighth-largest in the country.

Check out some of the upgrades as well as athletic director Graham Neff’s comments about the projects in the videos below.