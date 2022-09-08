Younger brother of Clemson football standout set for recruiting visit to Tiger Town

The younger brother of a Clemson football standout will be in Tiger Town on a recruiting visit this weekend.

Cannon School (Concord, N.C.) 2025 guard Isaiah Henry is set to take his first unofficial basketball visit to Clemson this weekend, his mother, Nicole Henry, announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Isaiah is the younger brother of Tigers graduate senior defensive end KJ Henry.

The 6-foot-4 prospect, who is entering his sophomore campaign, received his first offer from Appalachian State last December and added his second offer from South Florida this past June.

