Younger brother of Clemson football standout set for recruiting visit to Tiger Town

The younger brother of a Clemson football standout will be in Tiger Town on a recruiting visit this weekend.

Cannon School (Concord, N.C.) 2025 guard Isaiah Henry is set to take his first unofficial basketball visit to Clemson this weekend, his mother, Nicole Henry, announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Isaiah is the younger brother of Tigers graduate senior defensive end KJ Henry.

The 6-foot-4 prospect, who is entering his sophomore campaign, received his first offer from Appalachian State last December and added his second offer from South Florida this past June.

2025 Isaiah Henry @ucantguardzay (@2025Cp3) strong, physical guard. Has the ability to guard / play multiple positions. Uses his body extremely well getting to the rim. Big time player in his class. #PhenomG3 — Tyler Lewis (@ty1ewis) May 22, 2022

@ucantguardzay displayed a rugged effectiveness 15U Peach Jam. Big Guard avg 14 pts & 9 reb shooting 43% from deep. @CannonMBB 2025 is a top level dude.#EarnIt pic.twitter.com/DiffYXip1A — Ron Murphy (@bballMurphy23) July 28, 2022

A lot to like with off-ball scoring makeup of @2025Cp3's Isaiah Henry. The 6-4 2025 guard shot 40% on all jumpers in North Augusta. Fluid stroke, decisive off the catch and high feel off the ball. 🍑 @madehoops pic.twitter.com/8QkzIINcEb — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) July 27, 2022

@ucantguardzay showed his true potential in session 4 in Kansas City and continued his great play in Augusta! Isaiah shot the ball well from 3, shooting %45 and led the team in rebounding. 2 offers already and more to come! #5 Isaiah Henry

Peach Jam Avgs

Pts. 13.6, rebs 8.8 pic.twitter.com/R1T4m02Jef — Team CP3 2025 (@2025Cp3) July 28, 2022

Isaiah Henry has lots of people talking at CP3 Rising Stars. The bulky 2025 guard attacks the lane like a running back & absorbs contact when finishing but is also effective from deep. Had a loud stretch of shot-making to end the last game set.@ucantguardzay @CannonMBB @2025Cp3 pic.twitter.com/YXVsDpNayl — Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) August 21, 2022

Class of 2025 6’4 Cannon (NC) Guard Isaiah Henry holds an offer from South Florida and Appalachian State. He can create easily, makes excellent reads, CONSISTENT three point threat, isn’t phased by contact at the rim and has skills you CAN’T teach. @CannonMBB @ucantguardzay — Stellar Hoops 🏢 (@StellarHoops) September 5, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of Nicole Henry on Twitter (@henryfam1)

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!