Clemson's fast start leads to halftime lead

Clemson wasted no time getting the scoring starting in the Tigers’ home opener against Furman Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson headed into halftime with a commanding 28-9 lead over the Paladins.

Will Shipley’s third rushing touchdown of the season capped off a 7-play, 75-yard drive. D.J. Uiaglelei completed all three of his passes for 67 yards on Clemson’s opening drive, including a 40-yard strike to Beaux Collins.

Despite having his helmet knocked off on the first play from scrimmage for the Paladins by Ruke Orhorhoro, Furman quarterback Tyler Huff completed 4-of-4 passes for 55 yards, setting up his team for a 30-yard field goal.

It wasn’t the only time that Furman was able to move the football down the field, the Paladins just weren’t able to capitalize on further opportunities. Threatening to score late in the second quarter, Clemson turned the tables on Furman, as Malcolm Greene forced a fumble, which Fred Davis II recovered.

It could’ve effectively been the turning point of Saturday afternoon’s game.

Instead, after Clemson’s first stalled offensive drive of the half, Huff led a five-play, 54-yard scoring drive, which culminated in a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller. Huff finished the first half 14-of-16 passing with 149 yards and a touchdown pass to Miller, who added seven receptions for 69 yards.

And while Clemson’s defense didn’t get off to the start it might’ve hoped for, the offensive unit didn’t take its foot off the gas.

In the first quarter, Uiagalelei completed 8-of-9 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. His eight completions went to five different receivers, including a Jake Briningstool two-yard touchdown to cap off Clemson’s second offensive drive.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney handed the keys to true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik on the team’s fourth offensive drive of the afternoon. After Klubnik failed to construct much of a drive, Swinney turned back to Uiagalelei on Clemson’s fifth and final offensive possession of the first half.

Uiagalelei finished the half 15-of-18 passing with 203 yards and a touchdown pass.

Shipley, who got the scoring started, would later find paydirt for a second time, as the sophomore running back had seven rushes for 27 yards and two scores in the first half of Saturday’s home opener.

Kobe Pace would follow that up with a one-yard touchdown run of his own. In the game’s first 30 minutes, Pace had four rushes for 25 yards. In the first half alone, Clemson ran for a total of 103 yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Furman will receive the second-half kickoff.

