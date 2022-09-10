TCI Game Day: Furman at Clemson

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Furman and move to 2-0 on the season.

Clemson hopes to continue the march to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 3:30 PM



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

2021 Record: Clemson 1-0, Furman 1-0

ACC Record: Clemson 1-0

Series History: Clemson lead the series 43-10-4

Last Meeting: Clemson won 48-7 on September 1, 2018

CLEMSON HOSTS FURMAN IN DEATH VALLEY FOR 2022 HOME OPENER

After a short turnaround following a Labor Day night victory in their season opener, the Clemson Tigers will return to Death Valley for their 2022 home opener when they host the Furman Paladins on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. On Monday, Clemson opened the season by rattling off 27 unanswered second-half points to earn a 41-10 win

against Georgia Tech. Clemson has now won 12 of its last 14 season openers.

Clemson’s special teams were truly special in the contest. Clemson blocked two punts in the game, the Tigers’ first time doing so since Nelson Faerber and La’Donte Harris both recorded blocks against South Carolina in 2007. Clemson followed both punt blocks against Georgia Tech with four-play scoring drives capped by Will Shipley rushing touchdowns.

“I’m really, really proud of the special teams and what we were able to do,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said following the game. “Again, it’s just a good start. The goal was to win the opener and create some momentum, something we didn’t do last year. Every championship team I’ve had we won the opener, so it’s a big game. And, again, a lot we can build on and correct. Good teams

keep getting better, and I think that’s what we’ll do.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson playing on a five-day turnaround, its quickest turnaround between games since 2016 when Clemson played a Thursday game against Georgia Tech following a Saturday game against South Carolina State. Furman, meanwhile, will have nearly double the rest after having opened the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against North Greenville.

– Clemson playing its 122nd home opener in school history in its 127th season, as there were five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 97-17-8 record in home openers.

– Clemson attempting to win a 19th straight home debut. Clemson has won 18 straight home openers dating to 2004. A win would extend Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60.

– Clemson facing the opponent against whom the team played its first game in program history. Guided by Head Coach Walter Riggs, Clemson earned a 14-6 road victory against the Furman Purple Hurricane in the Tigers’ gridiron debut on Oct. 31, 1896.

COMMITMENT TO IN-STATE PROGRAMS

Under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson has typically adhered to a non-conference scheduling philosophy that features two Power Five opponents (rival South Carolina and one additional Power Five squad — typically either Notre Dame or a team from the SEC), one Group of Five opponent, as well as one FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina.

The commitment to football in the state of South Carolina at all levels has resulted in the Tigers hosting a Palmetto State FCS team every year since 2007, with Clemson welcoming Furman, The Citadel, South Carolina State, Presbyterian, Wofford and Coastal Carolina (which has since made the transition to FBS) to Memorial Stadium in that span.

HOME OPENERS

Even though 2022 represents the 127th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 121 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons

in which Clemson did not play a game at home. In 121 home openers, Clemson has a 96-17-8 record against 38 different opponents.

Clemson is 33-2 in home openers since 1987, with its only losses in Death Valley debuts in that span coming in 1999 and 2003. Clemson has won 18

straight home openers with the last loss coming in Dabo Swinney’s first year as an assistant coach, a 30-0 loss to Georgia in 2003.

CLEMSON UNDEFEATED VS. FCS TEAMS

Entering this week’s contest, Clemson is a perfect 36-0 against Football Championship Subdivision teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season (Southern Conference schools became I-AA in 1982.)

Clemson has outscored FCS teams by a 1,520-242 margin all-time, an average victory margin of 35.5 points. Clemson has won 35 of the 36 games by double digits, including each of the last 10 by at least 34 points.

Only one FCS squad has stayed within double digits of Clemson. Clemson defeated Wofford, 35-27, in 2011, with Wofford’s 27 points standing as the most by an FCS school against Clemson.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 55, Furman 10

Davis – Clemson 41, Furman 6