Uiagalelei-Collins connection extends Clemson's lead over Furman

Clemson’s offense scored on four of five drives in the first half of Saturday’s home opener against Furman, and to start the second half, the Tigers’ attack picked right back up where it left off in the first two quarters.

DJ Uiagalelei lobbed up a pass in the end zone that Beaux Collins hauled in for an 9-yard touchdown that put the Tigers up 35-9 at the 10:08 mark of the third quarter.

The score put the finishing touches on a five-play, 52-yard drive that took just 2:21.

Will Shipley had three carries for 41 yards on the possession, and Collins had two catches for 11 yards including the touchdown.

The strike to Collins was Uiagalelei’s second touchdown pass of the day.